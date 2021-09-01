Man arrested after pedestrian dies in Birmingham hit-and-run
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
Bus driver Ghulam Nabi, 61, was struck by a car in Great Barr Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, on Sunday morning.
The arrested 19-year-old man is also being held on suspicion of failing to stop at a scene.
National Express West Midlands said Mr Nabi had been driving buses for it since 1994.
The company stated it was "shocked and heartbroken" at the death of the worker, who had been driving its staff shuttle bus in Birmingham during the pandemic "so everyone knew him".
Mr Nabi was walking along the pavement when he was hit at the crossroads junction with Heath Mill Lane at about 11:00 BST on Sunday.
The pedestrian received serious injuries and despite the best efforts of many people who helped at the scene, he sadly died, West Midlands Police said.
National Express West Midlands managing director David Bradford said Birmingham had lost a "dedicated key worker" and the company had "lost a dear friend and colleague".
He stated: "Nabi would have a laugh with all his colleagues and he was especially respected by our younger drivers - they called him Uncle and he was a fantastic mentor to them.
"Nabi was also very much appreciated by our customers, who would get in touch to tell us what a polite and friendly bus driver he was."
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said his thoughts remained with the man's family "at this very sad time".
Mr Nabi was "a much-loved son, husband and father", he has said.
