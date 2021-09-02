Murder arrest after father dies on Birmingham night out
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a father was assaulted while on a night out in Birmingham.
Matthew Carroll, 50, known as Matty, was attacked in Brindley Place at about 01:30 BST on Sunday and was pronounced dead in hospital.
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a blunt force head injury, West Midlands Police said.
The 33-year-old suspect handed himself in to police on Wednesday and is being questioned by officers.
Mr Carroll had been out with his son and some of his friends, who were involved in a fight off Broad Street, police said.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Mobberley said: "We continue to support Matthew's family at this really difficult time.
"We're working hard to understand exactly what happened and find those responsible."
He said officers were keen to speak to those who were in Brindley Place at the time and may have been filming what happened on their mobile phone.
In a statement issued by the force, Mr Carroll's family described him as a "loving father, always devoted to his children".
They added: "He was a social and friendly person, who loved being around family and friends. He always made people feel welcome and made people laugh.
"Our hearts are shattered into a thousand pieces, we are all still in shock, it doesn't seem real."
