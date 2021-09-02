Man charged over pedestrian's death in Birmingham crash
A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
Ghulam Nabi, 61, was struck by a car on Great Barr Street in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Sunday morning.
Raihan Ahmed, 19, of Langdale Road in the city is also accused of driving without a licence or insurance.
At Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier he was detained in custody.
Mr Nabi was walking along the pavement when he was hit at the crossroads junction with Heath Mill Lane at about 11:00 BST.
He received serious injuries and despite the best efforts of members of the public, he died at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
Mr Nabi had been a bus driver for National Express West Midlands since 1994.
The company said it had been left "shocked and heartbroken" by his death.
In tribute, managing director David Bradford said his colleague "was especially respected by our younger drivers - they called him uncle and he was a fantastic mentor to them".
There was also appreciation from customers, added Mr Bradford, saying "they would get in touch to tell us what a polite and friendly bus driver he was".
