Manslaughter charge after father dies on Birmingham night out
- Published
A man has been charged with killing a father who was on a night out in Birmingham with his son.
Matthew Carroll, 50, known as Matty, was attacked in Brindley Place at about 01:30 BST on Sunday and was pronounced dead in hospital.
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a blunt force head injury, West Midlands Police said.
Matthew Mahony, of Stone Road, Birmingham, has been charged with manslaughter.
The 33-year-old is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.
Mr Carroll had been out with his son and some of his friends who were involved in a fight off Broad Street, police said.
The force is still appealing for people in Brindley Place at the time, who may have been filming what happened on their phones, to come forward.
In a statement, Mr Carroll's family described him as a "loving father, always devoted to his children".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk