Rowley Regis industrial site body find: Two men deny murder
Two men have denied murdering a father-of-five whose body was found at an industrial estate.
Carl Woodall, 44, was discovered in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on 28 June. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple injuries.
James McGhee, 27, from Stanstead Avenue, Bulwell, Nottingham and Simmion Goldbourne, 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to his murder.
A trial date was set for 28 February at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
A third man, Mark Campbell, 39, of Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham, has also been charged with Mr Woodall's murder.
His plea hearing was adjourned to October.
