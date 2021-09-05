Birmingham shooting 'treated as attempted murder'
A shooting in which a man was seriously injured is being treated as attempted murder by police.
The 30-year-old was shot in the arm on Roland Road, Lozells, Birmingham, just before 23:20 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital and although his injuries were serious, they were not thought to be life-threatening.
West Midlands Police said it believed it was a "targeted" attack and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
Det Sgt Steven Harris said officers were doing all they could to find those responsible "as firearms have no place on our streets".
"If you saw what happened or have any other information that could support our investigation, please get in touch."
The force said extra officers would be in the area over the next few days as its investigation continued.
