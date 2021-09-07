Murder arrest after man stabbed in Wolverhampton Asda car park
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in a supermarket car park in Wolverhampton.
The victim, in his 40s, was stabbed several times in the stomach during a fight in an Asda car park on Wolverhampton Road in Heath Town at about 21:00 BST, police said.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
The 32-year-old suspect was also taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound to his arm.
He had since been released and remains in custody, West Midlands Police said.
Det Insp Adam Jobson urged anyone with information to come forward.
"An incident like this can be unsettling for the local community, and I would like to reassure them that uniform officers will be patrolling the area and the public can speak to them about any concerns they may have," he added.
