Murder charge over Wolverhampton Asda car park stabbing
- Published
A man has been accused of murder over a fatal stabbing at an Asda car park.
Martin Latham, from Ward Street in Ettingshall, Wolvehampton, died in hospital after the attack in the city on Monday.
The 41-year-old's family said they were "heartbroken" and added "words cannot explain how we are all feeling at the moment".
Brian Willington, from Hawkley Close, Moseley, Wolverhampton, has been charged with murder.
The 32-year-old is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Mr Latham's family shared a photograph of him from when he was younger and said it was how they would remember him.
"We are devastated as a family losing a son, brother, uncle, dad and a grandad," they added.
The repeated stabbing happened at the Asda site on Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town.
Det Insp Adam Jobson said the West Midlands force was aware of other people being in the car park at the time and appealed for them to come forward.
