Wolverhampton Memorial to Sikh soldiers is unveiled

Published
image captionThe sculpture comemorates the Battle of Saragarhi

A statue in tribute to 19th Century Sikh soldiers has been unveiled.

The 3m (10ft) tall sculpture, by artist Luke Perry, has been placed in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton.

It commemorates the Battle of Saragarhi, considered by some military historians as one of history's great last-stands.

Councillor Bhupinder Singh Gakhal, who helped develop the plans, said he hopes it will lead to more people knowing about the battle.

image source, City of Wolverhampton Council
image captionThe unveiling was also attended by three descendants of the battle's soldiers

During the battle on 12 September 1897, 21 Sikhs died defending a British army post from 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.

Sikhs make up almost 10% of Wolverhampton's population - almost 23,000 people.

image source, City of Wolverhampton Council
image captionDozens of people turned out to see the unveiling in Well Lane, next to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara

The statue was commissioned by Guru Nanak Gurdwara whose members undertook a £100,000 fundraising programme for the monument.

image captionCouncillor Bhupinder Singh Gakhal has worked closely with the Gurdwara to develop plans for the memorial

City of Wolverhampton Council also contributed £35,000 towards the memorial after it agreed to transfer land for the statue to the Gurdwara on a 99 year lease.

Mr Gakhal, ward member for Wednesfield South, said: "After today I think the whole world will know what Saragarhi was and the contribution these men made."

image source, Wolverhampton Council
image captionA clay model of the statue was made before being cast in bronze

It was unveiled in Well Lane, near the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, on Sunday, the anniversary of the battle.

Mr Perry has previously made a commemorative statue to honour the South Asian service personnel who fought for Britain during World War One.

image captionArtist Luke Perry designed the sculpture

"At the time in 1897, the whole of Britain knew about this, it was in all of the press and it was not just a Sikh or even at that point an Indian thing, it was a very British thing," he said.

"That has been lost over the years, but it has been reclaimed now."

