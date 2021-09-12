Hunt for man over Solihull stabbing and kidnapping
- Published
A man is being sought on suspicion of stabbing and kidnapping a woman.
West Midlands Police said Lee Martin, 41, was wanted in connection with the incident which happened in Solihull, West Midlands on 5 September.
The woman, who is known to Mr Martin, managed to get out and suffered only minor injuries, the force said.
He is subsequently suspected of being involved in the theft of three cars and a burglary, it added.
Mr Martin made off from officers in a car when they attempted to arrest him on Monday, West Midlands Police said.
On Wednesday, a spokesman for the force said he was suspected of stealing a black BMW 318 from a woman in Kings Heath Park. The car has since been recovered and examined by forensics officers.
Two days later, he is suspected of being involved in the carjacking of a woman at an Asda supermarket in Barnes Hill, Birmingham at about 12:20 BST where a Nissan Qashqai was stolen.
That vehicle was also subsequently recovered and four hours later, he is believed to have been involved in a burglary in Stonebrook Way in Harborne, where he was disturbed by the occupier.
And at 16:45 BST on Saturday, he is suspected of carjacking a woman on Lionel Street in Birmingham, who had just dropped her daughter off at university.
West Midlands Police is still searching for the woman's dark blue Vauxhall Corsa.
The force has urged anyone with information about his whereabouts not to approach him as, it believes he is dangerous and could be armed.
Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to £3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Mr Martin.
Supt Darren Walsh said none of the victims had been harmed but had suffered "significant" trauma.
He said there was a "very real possibility" Mr Martin was still in Birmingham and anyone who spotted him should call 999.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk