BBC News

Handsworth man charged after people-smuggling probe

Published
image source, National Crime Agency
image captionA raid took place in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on Monday

A man has been charged following a raid by police investigating people-smuggling.

Ho Sy Quoc, 21, a resident of Handsworth, Birmingham, is accused of assisting unlawful immigration.

He was held during a raid on a building in the area on Monday.

His charges relate to the alleged smuggling of Vietnamese migrants into the UK in lorries in August and September last year, the National Crime Agency (NCA) says.

The Vietnamese national, of Grove Lane, was due before Birmingham magistrates on Tuesday.

A large quantity of cash, estimated to be about £10,000, was recovered from the property, NCA said.

image source, National Crime Agency
image captionPolice detain a man during Monday's operation

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.