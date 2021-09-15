West Midlands Police officer admits starting relationship with abuse victim
- Published
A serving police officer has admitted having a relationship with a domestic abuse victim.
PC James Ankrett, from West Midlands Police, formed an inappropriate relationship with the woman in 2017.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday he pleaded guilty to corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers.
West Midlands Police said Ankrett, 31, was suspended following his conviction and would now face an internal disciplinary process.
"The actions of PC Ankrett have undermined the very essence of our force's core value of protecting the public and helping those in need," Det Ch Con Vanessa Jardine said.
"He used his position to conduct a wholly inappropriate relationship and has significantly damaged the reputation of the force."
Ankrett, of Hallum Way in Hednesford, Staffordshire, was charged in 2019 following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Since then he has been on "restricted duties" in a non-public facing role, the force said.
He was granted bail and is due to return to Wolverhampton Crown Court for sentencing on 18 October.
