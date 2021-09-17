Man jailed for Handsworth meat cleaver attack
- Published
A man who carried out what police called a campaign of terror, including attacking a woman with a meat cleaver, has been jailed.
Cleon Smith, 44, beat the 42-year-old victim in her home in Moseley, Birmingham, on 27 December 2019.
Three days later, the woman was in a car with family members when Smith rammed his car into it and attacked them, wielding the knife.
He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to 32 years in prison.
Smith, of Tedbury Crescent, Erdington, Birmingham, went on the run after the car attack and it took police two weeks to find him, hiding inside a kitchen cupboard at an address in the Balsall Heath area of the city.
In the first attack, the victim was left with a fractured cheekbone and needed eye surgery after Smith punched her about 20 times and hit her with a metal baton.
Police said she now had a permanent metal plate to hold her eye socket in place.
The woman was then repeatedly hit with a meat cleaver by Smith after he rammed her car in Handsworth, Birmingham.
She suffered cuts to her head and hand, while a 21-year-old woman was also cut on her hand.
West Midlands Police said detectives found the cleaver in a box during a search of a house and Smith's DNA was on the handle, with the DNA of the two women on the blade.
After he was charged and on remand, awaiting trial, the force said Smith made several phone calls to his first victim, to try to stop her supporting the prosecution team.
According to police, a mobile phone used to make the calls was found during a search of Smith and his prison cell.
A jury at Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty of attempted murder, two wounding charges, threats to kill, intimidating a witness, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.
As well as his jail sentence, he was given a restraining order against all his victims.
A force spokesperson said Smith was "very dangerous" and it took a lot of resources to catch him.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk