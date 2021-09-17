German Christmas markets will return to Birmingham in November
Birmingham's celebrated German Christmas market will return this winter after being called off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual market has been a feature of the city centre since 1997.
There will be fewer stalls this year when it returns on 4 November due to works in Victoria Square.
The city council also said there is still a chance it will be cancelled however "should Covid restrictions come back into effect".
As well as the traditional stalls, the local authority said the big wheel and ice rink will also return to Centenary Square on the same date.
About five million visitors have previously attended each year.
The markets will be open every day except Christmas Day, running for seven weeks until 9 January.
