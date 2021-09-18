Birmingham knifeman wearing vest and boxer shorts arrested
A man carrying two large knives and wearing only a vest and boxer shorts has been arrested.
Police were called to a disturbance in Old Snow Hill in Birmingham at about 02:35.
A 23-year-old man of Old Snow Hill, was later charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place, West Midlands Police said.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, the force added.
The suspect was released on bail to appear before magistrates on 13 October.
