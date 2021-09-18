Shocked Dudley couple find python hiding in bedroom
A shocked couple who found a 5ft (1.5m) python in their bedroom said they have no idea how it got into their house.
The pair called police to their home on Quarry Bank in Dudley, West Midlands, after making the discovery.
They had shut it in the room and officers were able to safely remove it and take it to a vet.
The couple have speculated it may have arrived in a delivery, or slithered in through pipes before it was spotted on Wednesday.
A large item had arrived the previous day and they said they thought it may have been hidden in the box.
West Midlands Police said such discoveries are usually left to the RSPCA but it dispatched three student officers on this occasion because no-one from the charity was available.
They eventually found the snake on top of a cabinet, wrapped around a vanity mirror and using their batons they put it a shoe box with holes in.
A check-up carried out by Manor Vets in Halesowen later found the mature female snake had a few lumps and old injuries, but was generally in good health.
