Bournville park assault: Boy sought after six-year-old attacked
Police want to talk to a boy aged between 12 and 16 after a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a park.
West Midlands Police said the incident happened in Rowheath Park in Bournville, Birmingham, on 18 September.
The force said the girl had been out with her family at a playground when she was briefly lured into a nearby wooded area and assaulted.
She told her mother about the assault on their way home.
The boy is described as having blonde hair and was wearing a blue jacket and jeans and the police are asking for CCTV footage from the area.
They also want to talk to people who were in the park at about midday that day.
Detective Inspector Matt Stone said: "The circumstances in which the boy approached the little girl are extremely unusual and we're doing all we can to find out who he is."
