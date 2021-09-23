'Severe' blaze at Birmingham warehouse tackled
A "severe" fire broke out at a warehouse in Birmingham.
At its height more than 70 firefighters worked to protect neighbouring factories amid the risk of spreading flames.
Crews were initially called out at shortly after 02:30 BST to the scene on Charles Henry Street in the Highgate area of the city.
The fire service said some road closures would remain throughout the day.
High volume pumps from the nearby River Rea were used to tackle the blaze, said West Midlands Fire Service.
A drone searched for remaining hotspots.
People have been advised to shut windows and doors.
The fire service said there were several factories close to each other at the scene and it was working to contain flames and stop them spreading.
It added by 07:30 BST firefighters had made "good progress" in getting the blaze under control although one nearby building suffered water damage.
No injuries have been reported.
