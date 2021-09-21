Motor neurone disease: Campaigners call for £50m research funding
An open letter signed by hundreds of people with motor neurone disease (MND) will be handed in to Downing Street later.
It urges the government to inject £50m into targeted research over five years.
Among those handing it over at Number 10 will be former assistant chief constable Chris Johnson and ex rugby players Rob Burrow and Doddie Weir.
The government said it was working with the research community on ways to significantly boost further studies.
The letter said the government's investment of less than £5m a year into MND research was "insufficient for a disease of this nature".
It said life-saving treatments were closer than ever before, and that scientists had proposed co-ordinated action across research centres in a bid to accelerate treatments.
The condition affects the brain and nerves, eventually stopping muscles functioning. There is currently no known cure.
'Touching distance'
Chris Johnson, retired in September 2020 after 29 years with West Midlands Police.
"I really want to see my children grow up. I've always wanted to take my daughter and walk her down the aisle... and at the moment that's unlikely," he said.
"But if we keep fighting, if we keep positive, if we keep pressing and the wonderful researchers keep doing what they're doing, this is in touching distance."
Mr Johnson, from Bromsgrove, in Worcestershire, was diagnosed with the condition in 2018, six months after being promoted to assistant chief constable..
He said he was "a little bit apprehensive" about the journey down to Downing Street on Tuesday, but felt "a real responsibility", having asked people with MND for support.
The open letter says the disease will "kill one in 300 people" and the "current piecemeal and protracted approach of funding individual projects will not deliver the life-saving treatments we need".
"People who are diagnosed with MND, the vast majority will sadly pass away from that disease within 18 months to two years," Mr Johnson said.
"We think... with government support, with scientific support... for the next generation this can make MND a treatable disease."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it recognised "the immense challenges" faced by those living with MND and their families and "that is why we are funding research and backing pioneering projects to find better treatments that will improve outcomes for patients".
The spokesperson added the National Institute for Health Research had invested more than £10m in MND research over the last five years.
