Martin Howells dies after Wolverhampton street assault
A man has died a month after he was attacked in the street.
Martin Howells, 31, suffered serious head injuries when he was assaulted on East Park Way in Wolverhampton at about 11:30 BST on 20 August.
He has since been in hospital, but died at the weekend after his condition deteriorated, police said.
West Midlands Police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Wednesday. He has been bailed while detectives appeal for more information.
Officers also arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender, and she has also been bailed.
Mr Howells' family said they were "devastated and left broken hearted by Martin's death" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Detectives said they were working to establish the circumstances of Mr Howells' death and "get answers for [his] loved ones".
"Mr Howells was in his early 30s and should have had many more years of his life ahead," Det Insp Wes Martin said.
"His death has left family and friends devastated and our thoughts remain with them at this distressing time."
