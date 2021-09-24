Birmingham Pride: Cheryl pulls out over Harding grief
- Published
Cheryl has pulled out of performing at this weekend's Birmingham Pride festival, citing grief over the death of former Girls Aloud band mate Sarah Harding.
The singer was billed as headlining the event on Saturday.
But she said she was not "emotionally, physically or mentally able to perform".
Harding died earlier this month aged 39 after revealing in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
On social media, Cheryl - who formerly performed as Cheryl Cole - said she felt "drained" after her friend's death.
Harding and Cheryl formed Girls Aloud alongside Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle on 2002 ITV talent show, Popstars: The Rivals.
"It has been a long and emotionally exhausting 12 months with such twists and turns and I feel now I just need some time to sit with my feelings and process the grief," Cheryl said.
"Saying goodbye to somebody [you] spent such a massive piece of your life with is like nothing else. My heart is heavy."
Organisers of Birmingham Pride said they were "naturally disappointed.... but we fully understand and respect her decision."
They added the singer's fee would instead be donated to a cancer charity, or charities that support LGBTQ+ people living with the illness.
Cheryl apologised to fans, saying: "I can only hope for your understanding."
Birmingham Pride runs on Saturday and Sunday and will feature performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Clean Bandit and Sister Sledge.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk