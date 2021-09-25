Platinum Jubilee medal designed for emergency service staff
- Published
About 400,000 medals commemorating the Queen's 70-year reign will be given out to frontline workers.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the medals, for the Platinum Jubilee, was a fitting tribute to emergency workers and other recipients.
The medals will be awarded to living recipients of the Victoria and George Crosses and also members of the prison services and Armed Forces.
Worcestershire Medal Service said the commission has helped create jobs.
Ms Dorries saw the coin-shaped pieces of metal called "blanks" being stamped with the design by Timothy Noad from the College of Arms when she visited the firm's Birmingham workshop.
"We've been through such a lot as a nation, it's been a really torrid time everyone's been through over the past 20 months," she said.
"I think looking forward, 2022 is going to be a year when everyone can put that behind us and we can celebrate the Commonwealth Games, Festival UK, the Queen's Jubilee and the extended bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee."
Phil McDermott, head of the firm making the medals, said the order was a welcome boost.
"It means a lot of job security for people, we're actually creating jobs as well, which is a terrific story having come through the pandemic," he said.
He submitted a few ribbon designs and felt fortunate one had been picked.
He said the chosen design was "a nod" to the Coronation medal but also had silver and blue stripes for the Queen's Silver and Golden Jubilees and red for her diamond one.