Teen charged with racially abusing Aston Villa's Tyreik Wright
- Published
A teenager has been charged with racially abusing Aston Villa footballer Tyreik Wright.
The 17-year-old, from the North East, is accused of sending an abusive message to the 20-year-old forward on Instagram while he was on loan at Walsall FC in February.
The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 7 October.
The investigation into the message has been led by PC Stuart Ward, West Midlands Police's dedicated football hate crime officer.
Wright is currently on a season-long loan with Salford City FC.
