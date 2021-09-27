Birmingham man convicted of murder after body found in bath
- Published
A man who inflicted more than 50 injuries on another man and left him to die in a bathtub has been convicted of murder.
Hassan Ghafar, 22, was attacked across a number of rooms in Birmingham and suffered significant knife wounds on 7 February, police said.
David Joel Swaby, 34, from Holly Road, Handsworth, is due to be sentenced on 15 October at the city's crown court.
Police said they may "never truly know" what led to the events in Holly Road.
Swaby fled through a kitchen window when officers arrived but he was quickly chased down and arrested, the West Midlands force stated.
He claimed he had been defending himself, but offered no consistent version of events around what happened.
Police found a number of items including knives, scissors, rolling pin, poles and a dumbbell containing the blood of Mr Ghafar, who was from Birmingham.
One of his arms had been severed, the force said.
Det Insp Ranj Sangha, who led the investigation, said this was "a brutal and prolonged attack" on Mr Ghafar who suffered blows across his body along with "significant" stab wounds.
"We recovered CCTV showing the pair arriving at the address in the early hours of the morning with no hint of anything being untowards between them."
West Midlands Police said its thoughts would always remain with Mr Ghafar's loved ones.
