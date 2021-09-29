Birmingham strip club's licence suspended after rape arrest
- Published
A gentleman's club has had its licence suspended after a man was arrested on suspicion of rape.
West Midlands Police said a member of the public reported another person had been raped at the Rocket Club, Birmingham, on Sunday.
An urgent review hearing by Birmingham City Council on Wednesday decided to suspend the club's licence pending a full hearing.
The club, based on Broad Street, has been approached for a response.
Papers to the licensing sub-committee state police received a call on September 26, saying a member of the public had just been raped, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Police stated "up to" four males had "been involved" in the alleged rape.
Police have arrested on man on suspicion of rape who is currently on police bail.
The city council said the licence holder has been given a copy of the application for a review.
