Romaine Sawyers: Jail for Albion fan over Facebook racism

Published
image source, West Midlands Police
image caption, Simon Silwood sent the message after West Brom lost to Manchester City

A football fan who racially abused West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers on social media has been jailed for eight weeks.

A court heard Simon Silwood's Facebook message was intentionally racist and not the result of autocorrect.

Sawyers became aware of the post after his team were beaten 5-0 by Manchester City.

The 50-year-old, from Kingswinford, West Midlands, was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to the player.

