Romaine Sawyers: Jail for Albion fan over Facebook racism
- Published
A football fan who racially abused West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers on social media has been jailed for eight weeks.
A court heard Simon Silwood's Facebook message was intentionally racist and not the result of autocorrect.
Sawyers became aware of the post after his team were beaten 5-0 by Manchester City.
The 50-year-old, from Kingswinford, West Midlands, was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to the player.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.