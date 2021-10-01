Walsall Manor Hospital criticised over maternity staffing
More maternity staff are needed at a hospital "to keep women and babies safe", a watchdog has said.
The Care Quality Commission's (CQC) unannounced inspection at Walsall Manor Hospital on 28 July was prompted by concerns about staffing levels.
Inspectors found teams to be caring, but said vacancies among midwives and nurses were exacerbated by others having to self-isolate due to Covid-19.
Walsall Healthcare trust said it was doing all it could to recruit midwives.
The overall CQC rating for the maternity service remains as "requires improvement", although some elements have been downgraded following the inspection.
There was also criticism of infection control practices and the watchdog's report called for other changes including regarding storing medicines.
CQC Deputy Chief Inspector of Hospitals Fiona Allinson said staff supported one another to deliver "patient focused care", but it was also evident "understaffing was causing a deterioration in the quality of that care".
Some workers also reported leaders were "unsupportive, overly-critical and unapproachable", inspectors said.
However, they added medical staff reported great team working and consultants "were approachable and supportive of junior staff and their colleagues".
Interim hospital trust chief executive Prof David Loughton said the hospital trust knew it needed to ensure there were adequate staff numbers to meet the service's demands and keep users "safe from avoidable harm".
A midwife-led unit at the hospital has since shut so staff can be reallocated to other maternity services.
He said the trust was doing all it could to recruit midwives, including working with local universities and international recruitment.
Prof Loughton said the trust's main priority was the "safety and wellbeing of our patients" and it was "also important that we look after our existing staff".
He added in the summer it introduced a programme developed with the University of Wolverhampton to allow midwives to study up to and including masters level, funded by the trust.
"I am personally really disappointed that staff have said they don't always feel supported and valued; we have to change this for them," he added.
