Solihull wisteria runs riot and obscures lamppost
- Published
Residents say they have literally been kept in the dark because of a lusciously leafy lamppost.
The vexingly verdant vines are located in Solihull and, according to locals, have completely obscured a street light, blocking out its beam.
People who have had enough of the green sleeve have demanded action over the jungle-like scene.
Wishing the wisteria would wilt, they have called for a special kind of council cut-back.
The plea for Oakham Way, Lyndon, also comes amid concerns that overhanging vegetation is obscuring paths.
Solihull Council said a pruning crew was set to be deployed.
Cllr Ken Hawkins told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the authority's tree officer had inspected "two quite spectacular street lamps", and there was a plan to prune the wisteria, along with lilac, "over the next couple of weeks".
He said: "We rely on local reports in order to ensure that all street lighting remains effective."
In the meantime, residents have been left to prune the plants themselves "because they are such an issue," Lyndon ward member Cllr Kathryn Thomas said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk