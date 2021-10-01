Man admits killing pedestrian in Birmingham hit-and-run
- Published
A 19-year-old man has admitted killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run.
Ghulam Nabi, 61, was struck by Raihan Ahmed's car on Great Barr Street in Digbeth, Birmingham, on 29 August.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, the 19-year-old, of Langdale Road in the city, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
Mr Nabi, a bus driver, died at the scene near the crossroads junction with Heath Mill Lane.
He was remembered by employer National Express West Midlands as a "fantastic mentor" who was "especially respected by our younger drivers" who would often call him uncle.
There was also appreciation from customers, managing director David Bradford added, saying "they would get in touch to tell us what a polite and friendly bus driver he was".
Ahmed is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 22 October.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk