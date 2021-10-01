BBC News

Birmingham violence: Machetes seized and two arrested

Image source, Google
Image caption, Two teenagers were arrested after running in to the Square Peg pub on Corporation Street

Machetes were seized and two teenagers were arrested after clashes between two groups in a city centre street.

West Midlands Police officers were called to Corporation Street in Birmingham at 17:15 BST, after staff reported two teenagers running in to the Square Peg pub.

One was said to be bleeding from a head wound. The pair were arrested on suspicion of possessing knives.

The force said it appeared there had been a targeted attack.

Officers believe the two had been involved in a confrontation nearby and they are looking for others who may have been involved.

Police praised staff in the pub who locked the doors to ensure no-one followed the pair inside.

No customers or staff were hurt.

