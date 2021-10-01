Birmingham violence: Machetes seized and two arrested
Machetes were seized and two teenagers were arrested after clashes between two groups in a city centre street.
West Midlands Police officers were called to Corporation Street in Birmingham at 17:15 BST, after staff reported two teenagers running in to the Square Peg pub.
One was said to be bleeding from a head wound. The pair were arrested on suspicion of possessing knives.
The force said it appeared there had been a targeted attack.
Officers believe the two had been involved in a confrontation nearby and they are looking for others who may have been involved.
Police praised staff in the pub who locked the doors to ensure no-one followed the pair inside.
No customers or staff were hurt.
