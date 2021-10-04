Birmingham club Bambu allowed to reopen after double stabbing
A nightclub has been allowed to reopen after two reported stabbings but customers will undergo full body searches to enter.
Bambu's licence was suspended in September after police said two people had been wounded and there had been a large fight in the Birmingham club.
The council decided to overturn the suspension after the club and police agreed several extra conditions.
There will be a later review of the licence.
The extra conditions include searches for anyone entering and use of metal detectors.
The Wrottesley Street club will also stop selling alcohol on Fridays and Saturdays at 04:00 instead of 06:00 and not allow entry after 03:00.
Police had blamed poor management control for leading to the fight and stabbings on 11 September.
At the previous meeting which suspended the licence, the club's representative, Duncan Craig, disagreed with several points made by the force about their account of events on the night.
But at the latest hearing on Friday he said the subsequent police investigation had been "very fair".
Mark Swallows, of West Midlands Police, said detectives now accepted the premises contacted police on the night which they had not accepted before.
He said the agreed conditions would be a "proportionate" method to prevent similar cases in the future.
A long-term decision about Bambu's licence is set to be taken by city councillors at a review hearing on 8 October.
