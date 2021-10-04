Woman raped on parkland near Sutton Coldfield retail park
A woman has been raped near a retail park in Sutton Coldfield.
Police have sealed off parkland behind the Princess Alice complex in New Oscott following the attack at about 22:00 BST on Sunday night.
The victim is in hospital being treated for her injuries and specialist charities are on standby to help her, the West Midlands force says.
It added it would be "working round the clock" to find her attacker.
Officers are set to patrol the area over the next few days.
Det Insp Andy McHugh said: "Our thoughts are with the woman who is understandably extremely traumatised."
The assailant is believed to have been wearing a grey tracksuit.
Forensic evidence is being analysed and CCTV footage examined.
