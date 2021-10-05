Lilly Hanrahan: Case review finds missed chances to check on killer
- Published
Authorities' failure to share information about a man before he murdered a toddler in his partner's care may have "made a difference" in her fate.
The finding comes in a serious case review into the death of Lilly Hanrahan in Birmingham in 2017.
The probe highlights a catalogue of missed chances to learn about killer Sean Sadler's presence in her life.
Sadler, 32, was jailed in March for at least 20 years.
Babysitting Lilly in the Northfield area of the city, he threw and violently shook her, causing a brain injury that led to her death.
He had also attacked the toddler about a week before the fatal assault.
But despite Lily's care being on the radar of authorities since her birth mother became unable to care for her, chances to check on the adults in her life went missing, the review found.
A failure by the probation service to share information about Sadler, that would have enacted safeguarding measures, was said by the investigation to be a key "omission".
The report, published on Tuesday, said Lilly had been hospitalised as a baby and, due to her mother's substance misuse, was placed in the care of her maternal grandmother.
But in 2016 the woman informed authorities she felt unable to manage the toddler.
A special guardianship order (SGO) was made in September of that year, with another woman, unnamed in the report, appointed.
Her first biological child was fathered by Sadler. During her assessment prior to appointment as guardian, she said she had had no contact with him since becoming pregnant.
By 2017, they were in a new relationship, with Sadler murdering Lilly in November of that year.
The SGO assessment, the review concluded, could have "made inquiries of previous partners" and "also have explored [the guardian's] family dynamics more closely", although the report added that had those components been completed, it was unlikely the SGO would not have been made.
The review found a catalogue of additional issues.
Had a supervision order been in place, it concluded, there would have been a requirement for the guardian to inform the local authority about her new partner.
Sadler, the report said, had a history of mental health problems. Following a conviction for battery and criminal damage, he began to be supervised by the probation service, and in September 2017, two months before Lilly died, he disclosed he was in a new relationship with a woman whom he used to see when he was younger.
But, the report added, information about the risks posed by him was not shared by the probation service with the guardian or children's social services, as required by procedure.
"Had [the probation service] done so, Children's Social Care would have been alerted and safeguarding processes put in place," the review said.
It added: "Indeed, this omission may well have had very serious consequences for Lilly, and may be the single omission that could have made a difference."
Additionally, notes from 25 January 2017 in the children's social work team suggested that visits were taking place to see Lilly and the special guardian, but no records of those visits exist, and the case was closed on 22 March 2017.
From October to 14 November 2017, Lilly's guardian and her nursery reported seeing bruises on her, but no safeguarding concerns were identified.
Two days later, Lilly was found collapsed and died on 22 November.
Penny Thompson CBE, independent chair of Birmingham Safeguarding Children Partnership, said Lilly's death was "profoundly sad".
She added: "I offer condolences to her family and loved ones. I know they continue to feel her loss intensely."
Following the review, she said she wanted to highlight the importance of adult-oriented services sharing information with those supporting children, and the importance of professionals having "open and curious minds".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk