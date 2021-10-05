Tributes to man killed in Kings Norton stabbing
A man who died in a fatal stabbing had a "pure soul and contagious energy", his family said.
Amin Talea, 20, was found by a passer-by in Middleton Hall Road, Kings Norton, Birmingham, at 21:30 BST on Friday with a stab wound to his abdomen.
He died in hospital the following day.
Ridhwaan Farouk, 19, of Shenley Lane, Birmingham, who was arrested in Selly Oak on Saturday, has been charged with murder, West Midlands Police said.
A statement from Mr Talea's family said: "You had a pure soul and contagious energy.
"You will be missed by many.
"We will carry your legacy through.
"A massive thank-you to the police who have been supportive through this devastating time and thank you to everyone who has been supporting us, especially friends, family and the neighbourhood, the love doesn't go un-noticed.
"I wouldn't wish this on anybody. Sleep Tight Angel Boy."
Det Insp Ade George, from West Midlands Police, said: "This young man has lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances and we are determined to get justice for his family.
"Our inquiries continue and I would still like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet contacted us to please get in touch."
Mr Farouk appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday and is due to appear at the city's Crown court on Wednesday.
