Dancing thief jailed for Rolex watch robbery
A street thief caught on CCTV using "a bizarre dance" to distract a victim has been jailed for more than two years.
Abdelhadi Bahou Jabour went up to a couple in Birmingham in July and started talking to them, police said.
He then began a "part Bruce Forsyth, part Artful Dodger" dance routine and stole the woman's £9,000 Rolex watch, they added.
Jabour had previously admitted two robberies and an attempted robbery at Birmingham Crown Court.
West Midlands Police said when the 24-year-old failed to steal the man's watch, as it got caught on his cuff, he jogged away from Colmore Row.
He then stumbled across a woman in St Phillip's Cathedral grounds who was wearing a £4,700 Rolex watch which he stole despite her resisting him.
Police said Jabour's "nimble-footed" dance moves, which included "grinding up against the woman", proved effective at diverting attention from his crimes.
"Normally pickpockets try to steal using stealth so you won't even feel it," PC Mat Evans said.
"But this technique uses the opposite approach, using excessive contact to misdirect your attention away from the sensation of having your pockets emptied or, in this case, your watch stolen."
Jabour, from Findern Green, Sneinton, Nottingham, was spotted in the city centre later in the month and arrested.
He was jailed for a total of two years and three months.
