Keon Lincoln died in short and brutal attack, court hears
A 15-year-old boy was murdered outside his home in a "short and brutal" attack, a trial has heard.
Keon Lincoln died after he was set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January.
He was repeatedly stabbed by a group who got out of a stolen car and chased him, before being shot in the stomach as he lay on the ground, Birmingham Crown Court was told.
Five defendants, aged between 14 and 18, deny murder.
It is alleged the gunman was the 14-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Michael Burrows QC told jurors there must have been a motive for the attack but he could not say "precisely what it was".
Jurors were told that all five said they had nothing to do with Keon's death, but DNA, CCTV and mobile phone evidence will prove their involvement.
Michael Ugochukwu, Tahjgeem Breaken-Ridge and Kieron Andre Donaldson, all aged 18, are on trial, alongside two youths aged 14 and 16.
The trial continues.
