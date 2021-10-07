Sutton Coldfield park rapist 'seen days' before attack
- Published
Officers investigating a rape on parkland said they believed the culprit was seen in the area days and possibly weeks before the victim's ordeal.
Police said the woman was attacked some time between 20:00 and 21:00 BST on Sunday, earlier than previously thought.
Extra patrols are being carried out around the land near Princess Alice retail park in Sutton Coldfield.
Police said they were working "at full speed" to find the attacker.
The rapist has been described as a white man with a Birmingham accent, aged between 20 and 35, and wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.
The West Midlands force urged residents living near the scene in the New Oscott area of town to check CCTV footage for a man matching the description.
Ch Insp Wayne Carter said people had been "rightly shocked" by the "highly traumatic" attack.
"They're also worried by the news that this man is suspected of hanging around in the park for the past few days or even weeks."
He added officers were checking to see whether there had been reports of similar attacks.
"At this time, we don't believe there have been but we won't rule anything out," he said.
"I've dedicated more officers to patrol the area and park until this man is arrested.
"This will include officers in plain clothes. I want women to feel safe and be safe. I want male violence against women to end."
The victim was treated in hospital for injuries and has since returned home.
