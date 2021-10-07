Plans for 400-home development in Birmingham set for approval
- Published
A 438-home development planned on land previously taken up by a college is set for approval despite claims it is "un-neighbourly".
The plans for the corner of Belgrave Middleway in Birmingham and Haden Way in Balsall Heath are recommended for approval.
The development would have 263 parking spaces as well as 670 cycle spaces and 18 spaces for motorcycles.
The homes would also have a mix of rear gardens and small patio areas.
Split into three areas, the plans include 219 one-bedroom apartments, 107 two-bedroom apartments, 38 two-bedroom houses, 62 three-bedroom houses and 12 four-bedroom houses.
A report to councillors from planning officers said the development could be built in one go or in phases and that it would be completed within three years, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The currently disused site was previously home to Joseph Chamberlain College and the Birmingham Sports Centre.
Five objections were received by the council, which included the criticism that "not all houses connect to adjoining existing neighbourhood and layout is considered to be un-neighbourly, an example of poor urban design practice".
Another concern raised was that the proposal, from GDL (Birmingham Middleway) Ltd, "will be of little benefit to local people as it will be out of reach for many local people on low incomes to buy or rent".
Recommending the project's approval, a planning officer for Birmingham City Council said: "It is considered that the principle of the development would be acceptable and assist in meeting housing needs.
"In addition, the scheme would be appropriate in terms of its overall design and visual impact, it would be appropriate in terms of residential amenity, highway safety, ecology and all other relevant matters."
It is hoped an agreement will be made over the building of 44 affordable homes, as well as contributions towards off-site public open space.
Councillors are set to vote on the proposal next week.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk