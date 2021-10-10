Detectives renew witness appeal over Sutton Coldfield park rape
Detectives investigating a rape have renewed their appeal for information one week after the attack.
West Midlands Police said a woman was raped between 20:00 and 21:00 BST on 3 October on parkland near Princess Alice Retail Park in Sutton Coldfield.
The force previously said it believed the culprit was seen in the area days and possibly weeks before the victim was attacked.
Officers handed out leaflets to nearby shoppers and patrolled the area.
The rapist was described as a white man with a Birmingham accent, aged between 20 and 35, with a medium to stocky build and "extra broad" around the shoulders. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.
Det Supt Anastasia Miller said: "We've been working hard around the clock with a dedicated team, we have CCTV trawls ongoing.
"We've got forensic submissions in, so we're working really hard to find out who's responsible for this."
She added: "A male has been seen, whether it's the same male - we want to find that out - so if anyone has got any information or they saw anything suspicious before last Sunday, then please do let us know, even if it's several weeks beforehand."
The victim was treated in hospital for injuries and later discharged.
