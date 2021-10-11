Solihull footballer left in agony due to ambulance and hospital wait
A football player with a suspected broken leg was taken to A&E in the boot of a car after being told an ambulance was six hours away.
The women's team player was hurt during Sunday's game between Solihull Moors FC and Leafield Athletic.
Spectators said she was "in agony" after suffering an injury and felt they had no option but to take her to hospital themselves.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the whole of the NHS is under pressure.
Sharon Willkie was a spectator at the game but arrived to catch the second half, by which time the Solihull Moors player had already been hurt.
An ambulance had been called, but after being told they faced a six-hour wait, Ms Wilkie said the decision was taken to cancel it.
"We tried to get her in the car, but we couldn't move her," she said. "She was in agony."
The spectators put down the seats in Ms Wilkie's car and eventually helped the injured player in, but "the journey was an absolute nightmare", she said.
The result is totally irrelevant when a fellow player gets injured. We wish the speediest of recoveries to @clocoldicott and hope that she is back playing for @smwfcofficial soon. pic.twitter.com/8COSK54SyY— Leafield Athletic (@LeafieldAthLFC) October 10, 2021
Within an hour they had arrived at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, however Ms Wilkie said staff there were "obstructive" and would not let them park outside the entrance or help get the player out of the car.
"I just needed someone to help," she said.
"It's outrageous, you can't leave someone in pain - it's barbaric."
She said eventually a paramedic came over and the footballer was given gas and air until she could be safely removed from the car.
University Hospitals Birmingham declined to comment.
An ambulance spokesman said the call was stood down after the caller chose to cancel it.
"Unfortunately, the whole of the NHS remains under severe pressure; hospital handover delays unfortunately mean patients waiting longer for an ambulance response," a spokesperson said.
"We are working with all local NHS partners to reduce delays so crews can respond to the next incident as quickly as possible."
In recent months the service has reported long wait times and record numbers of calls.
