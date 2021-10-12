Two men convicted of Tipton park murder
Two men have been convicted of murder for their "violent" attack on a man in a park in front of children and families.
Anthony Bird died three weeks after he was hurt in Victoria Park, Tipton, West Midlands, on 26 July.
Steven Bennett and Suni Singh Gill, both from Tipton, fled the scene but were captured on CCTV laughing and re-enacting the attack, police said.
The pair are due to be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
Bennett, 39, from Bevan Road, and Gill, 34, from Shore Road, had each denied a charge of murder.
Mr Bird was left on the ground in the park after his ordeal but managed to make his way to a nearby relative's house, said the West Midlands force.
He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, a fractured jaw and cheekbone, and died on 12 August after his condition deteriorated.
A pair of trainers belonging to Bennett were recovered by police as part of their investigation and analysis showed traces of Mr Bird's blood on the sole.
Police said during interviews, he claimed he had been falsely identified. Gill answered "no comment" throughout his interview, the force added.
In a statement, Mr Bird's children said it was a "huge shock" to see how badly he had been beaten.
"We will never understand why anybody would want to take our dad's life in such a brutal manner," they added.
Det Insp Adam Jobson said: "This was a vicious attack on Anthony in front of horrified families and young children.
"Our hearts go out to the family of Anthony who have sat through this trial and have listened to many untruthful things about their father."
