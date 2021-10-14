Hundreds gather in Birmingham to protest over homophobic attacks
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered in Birmingham's Gay Village to protest over a recent spate of homophobic attacks.
Police have been investigating several incidents in recent months where couples or individuals were targeted in the city.
Protest organiser Salman Mirza said it was important to stand up to bullies.
"In the LGBT community, when I've been on anti-racist protests, defending the colour of my skin, they've been out there getting beaten up for me, so I'm coming out showing solidarity, saying 'look, these are my brothers and sisters and I'm not tolerating them being bullied'," he said.
On Sunday near Birmingham's gay quarter, a man had a bottle thrown at his head as he was walking home hand-in-hand with a man at about 05:00 BST.
A couple were also injured earlier this year on a night out when they were hit with bottles.
Saima Razzaq, from Birmingham Pride, who attended Thursday's protest, said people should feel safe in their community.
"As a queer Muslim woman and a Brummie, I'm disappointed that again Birmingham is infiltrated with hate and attacks.
"We should be free to walk on these streets.
"This is the home of queer people in Birmingham."
Earlier this week, civic and police leaders said in a joint statement the recent attacks "disgusted" them, and "hate will not win".
The local police commissioner said officer patrols had been increased in and around the Gay Village and a new £200,000 service to support victims of hate crime had been commissioned.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk