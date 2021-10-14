West Midlands PC sacked for relationship with abuse victim
Police have described as an "abhorrence" an officer sacked over a relationship with a domestic abuse victim.
PC James Ankrett abused his position of trust when he formed a relationship with the woman in July 2017, West Midlands Police said.
The force dismissed Ankrett for gross misconduct at a hearing on Thursday.
"This behaviour is a matter of deep public concern at this time," Chief Constable Dave Thompson said, referencing violence against women and the need for police to act as "champions" of "fair treatment".
Ankrett, the force said following the court case in September, had used his professional position to conduct a "wholly inappropriate relationship".
The 31-year-old was charged following an investigation by the police watchdog and placed in a non-public facing role, then suspended from duty after appearing in court, the force said.
"Public trust is undermined when officers behave as this officer has," Mr Thompson said. "The issue of violence against women and girls requires the police to act as champions for the fair treatment of women."
Mr Thompson said prosecutions would be sought against any officer guilty of breaching their position in the same way.
"Officers like this have no place in West Midlands Police," he added.
"They are an abhorrence to the men and women who make up this organisation who go out day in day out to protect the most vulnerable. They damage our standing and professional reputation."
