Walsall scrapyard fire consumes 80 cars

Published
Image source, West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption, The fire broke out at a Walsall scrapyard at about 11:30 BST

A huge scrapyard fire has engulfed about 80 cars as firefighters battle to bring it under control.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen emanating from the site in Walsall.

West Midlands Fire Service urged residents to avoid Tramway Close, where crews have been in attendance since about 11:30 BST.

No casualties have been reported. About 40 firefighters and 8 engines remain at the scene, the fire service added.

Image source, West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption, About 80 scrap cars were alight, the fire service said

