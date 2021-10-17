Wednesfield heroes honoured in car park naming ceremony
- Published
Car parks honouring a WW2 hero and community activist have been unveiled.
William "Harry" Busby and Steph Clarke are commemorated at the revamped car parks in Wednesfield alongside another marking a medieval battle.
Mr Busby, who died aged 96 last year, was a celebrated veteran who "earned an array of medals". Ms Clarke was chosen for her community work.
The third car park marks the 910 Battle of Wodensfield, also called the Battle of Tettenhall.
The car parks have been resurfaced and lighting and security cameras have also been improved, thanks to a £160,000 government grant.
Mr Busby, who died aged 96 last year, was a celebrated veteran who "earned an array of medals for his bravery," Jason Bayo, chairman of Wednesfield Business Alliance, said.
"He served on HMS Keppel as a torpedo man and even lost a finger using the machinery on the ship," he added.
Ms Clarke was chosen as she is a keen activist and photographer and helps around Wednesfield with many volunteer groups.
'Remarkable individuals'
The commemorative plaques were unveiled by Wolverhampton mayor Greg Brackenbridge.
"Both of these remarkable individuals helped to improve the lives of many people through their selfless service," Mr Brackenbridge said. "They displayed the very best qualities and attributes of the Wednesfield people and Wulfrunians."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk