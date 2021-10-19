Man jailed for 'frenzied' knife attack at Birmingham hostel
- Published
A man who carried out a "frenzied" knife attack at a Birmingham bedsit has been jailed for 22 years.
Jacob Taylor repeatedly stabbed a former housemate in a "shocking" assault, West Midlands Police said.
The 26-year-old had been evicted from the hostel in Leyton Road, Lozells, following an altercation with the victim and "intent on revenge" returned to stab him, police said.
At a Birmingham Crown Court hearing he was found guilty of attempted murder.
Taylor broke into the property armed with a knife and stabbed the 29-year-old as he sat on the sofa eating dinner, according to the force.
Officers later found Taylor who had fled to the Winson Green area after the incident in May 2020.
Droplets of the victim's blood were found on his clothes, a court heard, and he was sentenced at a hearing on 13 October.
PC Lyn Dell said: "Taylor is clearly a dangerous man who is prepared to use extreme violence with weapons."
The victim is continuing his recovery, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk