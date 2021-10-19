Primark's smallest store to open in Birmingham, home to the largest
- Published
Primark's smallest store is set to open in Birmingham - already home to the world's largest.
The 160,000 sqft (14,000 sqm) flagship Birmingham shop opened in 2019, but next week, a tiny replica will open at the city's Legoland centre.
Built from 2,988 bricks over four weeks, it has escalators, a cafe, and Primark staff in miniature.
Paul Chittim from Primark said he was delighted to see the world's smallest store also open in the city.
The model includes a replica of the store's interior and exterior, and 203 items of clothing, a beauty salon, mannequins, and miniature shoppers.
Amy Langham, from Legoland Discovery Centre, said the team cannot wait to "cut the ribbon" to the new store.
"Our Master Model Builder, Michelle has done an amazing job at replicating the famous Birmingham store," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk