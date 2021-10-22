Steven Bowkett: Man sent owners of lost pets indecent images
A pet owner said she was left "paranoid and anxious" after being sent indecent images from a man who pretended to have found her missing cat.
Steven Bowkett, of Birmingham, trawled websites looking for phone numbers of women who had lost pets before bombarding them with images and videos.
The 33-year-old admitted stalking and exposure charges and was jailed for four years and eight months on Monday.
Police said it was "systematic and calculated harassment".
One woman, from Birmingham, said she was first contacted by Bowkett in November who claimed to have found her lost black cat.
She said this was "not unusual" and asked his location and whether he had a photo, to which he replied with two indecent images, which she reported to West Midlands Police and blocked the number.
However, the messages and calls continued "multiple times a day", she said, from other numbers.
"One of the worst things is that we were still in lockdown and so my phone was the only real contact with my friends and family," she said,
"I actively avoided my phone in case it was him and if my phone went I would feel sick.
"I didn't know if it was someone who knew me, if they were local and it just made me paranoid and anxious."
'Police can't do anything'
West Midlands Police said even when victims blocked the number of Bowkett, of Gleneagles Road in Yardley, he would continue to message them from pay-as-you-go SIMs he had bought in bulk.
He told victims would only stop contacting them if they submitted to his demands for topless photos, it added, and boasted to one "police can't do anything".
But the officers traced the phone activity and he was identified as a suspect.
Detectives found he had 28 SIM cards and had contacted at least 30 women from across the country.
At Birmingham Crown Court, he admitted multiple charges of stalking involving serious harm and distress, attempted stalking and exposure and was ordered to serve a further four years on licence following the end of his jail term.
Det Sgt Becky Leyland said: "In interview Bowkett claimed he was drunk when sending the images and videos and couldn't recall how many people he'd contacted.
"But these weren't drunken mistakes.
"This was systematic and calculated harassment of strangers for his own gratification."
