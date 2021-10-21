Erdington's school walk safety pilot 'a positive step'
Youth workers will be deployed along pupils' walks to school in a pilot scheme to reduce violence.
The £1.2m project will be trialled at Erdington Academy in Birmingham.
It is hoped the youth workers will build positive relationships with students, spot any early signs of harm and de-escalate potential violence.
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner said the scheme aims to improve safety and school attendance and could be rolled out more widely.
"Every pupil has a right to walk safely to and from school and I hope this initiative will help them do just that," the Labour commissioner, Simon Foster, said.
The scheme, called Step Together, is a joint approach with West Midlands Police, the Home Office and local schools.
Leon Moses, one of the chaperones, said: "We've witnessed young people getting into altercations. We've witnessed young people throwing fireworks or just being a nuisance.
"I think the chaperone project just gives us a presence and lets young people know that the chaperones are here and that they feel safe."
He added they had already de-escalated "a lot of situations".
Simon Mallett, Erdington Academy's head teacher, said the school was "delighted" to be taking part.
"We know violence and intimidating behaviour can, on rare occasions, occur on any walk to and from school, so to actively take steps to prevent that from happening in Erdington is a really positive step," he said.
If the pilot is successful, it will likely be rolled out to other schools, the PCC said.
The force has worked with schools and young people to identify routes where "youth workers would make the most difference" and has plans for a further 17 routes in Birmingham.
