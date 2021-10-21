Man arrested after Birmingham homophobic bottle attack
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a homophobic attack in Birmingham city centre.
John-Paul Kesseler was walking home hand-in-hand with a man after a night in the city's Gay Village when he was attacked with a wine bottle.
The assault in the early hours of 10 October on Holloway Circus left him with a gashed head and bruising.
The 29-year-old suspect handed himself into a police station on Thursday morning, West Midlands Police said.
Several attempts had been made to arrest him at addresses believed to be linked to him, said the force, after he was identified using CCTV images.
Mr Kesseler said previously he was not shocked to be assaulted as he was aware of other homophobic attacks in the city recently.
In August, a couple were injured with bottles and had homophobic abuse shouted at them outside the Missing Bar in the Gay Village.
Supt James Littlehales said the nasty attack had been "motivated by hate".
"This sort of offence is totally unacceptable and offenders must understand we take it extremely seriously and that they face time in prison.
"We're also investigating other homophobic hate crimes that have been committed in recent weeks and are determined to get justice for victims," he added.
The man is arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
